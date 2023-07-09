Severe crash between car and semi-truck leads to fuel spill on Highway 395 near Deer Park

Two people have been taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, one of them with life-threatening injuries. The road is fully blocked at this time.

DEER PARK, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) are currently responding to a serious crash between a car and a semi-truck on Highway 395 just two miles south of Deer Park.

According to WSP, two people have been taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, one of them with life-threatening injuries. In addition, the semi-truck is leaking gallons of fuel into the soil. The Washington Department of Ecology is on scene responding to the spill.

According to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC), the crash has blocked both directions of Highway 395 at milepost 178 just south of Burroghs Rd. in Deer Park. Drivers are being advised to use other routes and should expect long delays.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash. Fire and aid crews are on scene. WSP is on scene helping direct traffic.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

