SPOKANE, Wash. — A new roundabout and business are heading to Airway Heights.

The roundabout is planned at Highway 2 and Deer Heights Road, according to the City of Spokane.

City leaders are inviting the public to an open house to learn about construction plans on Tuesday, April 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

City leaders said roundabout construction could begin as soon as late April or early May.

The $1.5 million project is financed by the City of Spokane and developer Deer Heights LLC will manage the project.

New development in the area also includes a North 40 Outfitters, which will begin construction later this year.