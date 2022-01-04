Breakdown: Here's how traffic flows through Thor/Freya construction zone

Many are still getting the hang of new traffic as construction efforts continue on Thor and Freya. To help clear things up, we break down how to navigate the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers made it through the first week of major construction impacts to traffic at Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. But, many are still getting the hang of traffic flow there. To help clear things up, we break down how to navigate through the area.

NORTHBOUND ON FREYA:

The northbound route on Freya, as though you're leaving the South Hill, is pretty straightforward.

As Hartson turns into Freya, traffic will merge into a single lane. Traffic remains in this lane until drivers approach Sprague to turn either left or right.

SOUTHBOUND ON FREYA:

If you want to go southbound on Thor to get on the South Hill, this is the route you'll take from Sprague.

Since Thor is closed, Freya is now a two-way street. Southbound traffic will travel down Freya and take a right at 5th Avenue. This gets you back on Thor and up the hill onto Ray.

FREYA TO WB I-90 ON-RAMP:

If you're traveling down from the South Hill, the route doesn't change much aside from merging into a single lane on Freya. Then, drivers take a left at Second Avenue straight to the on-ramp.

SPRAGUE TO WB I-90 ON-RAMP:

The route from Sprague to the on-ramp is a bit different. Again, Thor is closed. So traffic will travel southbound on Freya. Then, drivers will take a right at Second Avenue, following the road to the on-ramp.

The Thor-Freya eastbound on-ramp is still open to traffic currently.