Hatch road bridge reduced to one lane during road inspections

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hatch Road Bridge will be reduced to only one lane of traffic on Friday, June 18 until 4 p.m.

The City of Spokane announced that during this time flaggers will be present form 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also explained that drivers should expect delays due to the lane reduction.

The city said the reason for the lane reduction is so crews can inspect the bridge.

The city plans to replace the deck of the the bridge which will cost an estimated $1.4 million although its stated that it would be funded through federal funds.

The deck replacement is currently scheduled for the 2022 construction season and specifically looking to start in spring 2022 and hoping to complete the construction in the fall.