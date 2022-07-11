Spokane gas prices fall 6.1 cents to $5.08 per gallon on an average

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $5.31 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $5.08 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

The average gas price in the U.S. gas gone down 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Gas prices in Spokane are 19.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as of Monday, July 11. According to the GasBuddy survey, the cheapest gas in Spokane on Sunday was $4.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $5.31 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, according to the GasBuddy survey.

In the state of Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $5.22 a gallon compared to $5.20 as of Monday.

In Yakima, the average price per gallon dropped 15.6 cents in a week, from $5.24 per gallon to $5.09 a gallon as of Monday.

The national average price of diesel has also fallen 8.5 cents in the past week and stands at $5.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said the average gas price nationally has declined for four weeks, which has been the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020.

"Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," De Haan said. "We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong."

De Haan said people could also see a sharp reversal in the decline.

"We're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline," De Haan said. "There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

