Marysville gas station offers lower prices on weekend amid rising costs

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — One family-owned gas station in Marysville is trying to give their customers some relief on the weekends by keeping their gas prices nearly a dollar cheaper than the state’s average.
M&M Mart, just off Smokey Point Boulevard in Marysville, is in the business of keeping their customers happy.
"Cheapest in the area for sure, absolutely it's great they do it every weekend to it's awesome," said one M&M Food Mart customer.
This station is offering gas at a lower cost on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as prices average more than five dollars in Washington state, according to AAA.
"We're giving it at $4.44 right now, so almost a dollar cheaper than average,” said Kumar Mehta.
Mehta and his father have owned the business since October of last year. He said they moved from India to the United States in 2016 and have always wanted to run a business together they could be proud of, that helps the community that has embraced them.
"All my residential customers, they are more like family to me," said Mehta.
Mehta said even though the rising prices for gas is beneficial in his line of work, he believes it's worth not pumping up those prices, and is okay breaking even.
"Right now, barely a penny on the gas, so we can just pay our electricity bill outside because there's like a lot of bills outside to cover, so yeah just barely making a penny or two right now," said Mehta.
Mehta plans to keep the lowered prices for the foreseeable future, as he and his family continue to build up this special place.
"This location in Marysville, we don't know the name but there's one place in Marysville who has something special going on," said Mehta.