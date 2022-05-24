Gas prices continue to rise throughout Idaho and across the country

The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 10 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.24 higher than a year ago.

BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas has risen by 11.6 cents in Boise last week, averaging at $4.61 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.

The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 10 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.24 higher than a year ago. Diesel has also risen 22.6 cents nationally in the last week and costs $5.518 per gallon on average.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $4.47 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.70 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy. Throughout the state, the lowest listed price was $4.29 per gallon and the highest was $5.29 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas rose 11 cents per gallon, averaging $4.57 per gallon. The national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to Gasbuddy.

Below are the average gas prices for Boise and nationally for the past ten years in May.

2021- $3.37/ $3.02

2020- $2.19/ $1.96

2019- $3.23/ $2.85

2018- $3.20/ $2.97

2017- $2.58/ $2.36

2016- $2.50/ $2.28

2015- $3.04/ $2.74

2014- $3.65/ $3.66

2013- $3.72/ $3.66

2012- $3.76/ $3.68

"Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn't clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we're able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices."

