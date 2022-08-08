National average gas prices expected to fall back under $4 per gallon, survey says

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $4.78 per gallon, down 17.2 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 11 cents per gallon as of last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $4.66 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

The average gas price in the U.S. has gone down 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Gas prices continue to drop in Inland Northwest and across the U.S. for the eighth straight week.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said in a press release that the national average is expected to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as Monday.

"By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," De Haan said.

Gas prices in Spokane are 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as of Monday, Aug. 8. According to the GasBuddy survey, the cheapest gas in Spokane on Sunday was $4.49 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.89 per gallon, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon.

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $4.78 per gallon, down 17.2 cents from last week's $4.95, according to the GasBuddy survey.

In the state of Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $4.88 compared to $4.77 as of Monday.

The national average price of diesel has also fallen by 13.1 cents in the past week and stands at $5.14 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan said the price of diesel would continue to go down and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon,"

"The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average," De Haan said in a written statement. "While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."

