Section of South Freya Street closing Tuesday due to water main break

The repairs will only be taking place at the intersection of East 17th and Freya. The repairs are expected to take two to three days starting Tuesday, March 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The intersection at South Freya Street and East 17th Avenue will be temporarily closed beginning on Tuesday due to a water main break, according to the city of Spokane.

Spokane Public Works (SPW) spokesperson Kirstin Davis said crews temporarily welded a patch on the water break, and crews will start digging Tuesday for the final repair.

The repairs will entail trenching three-quarters of the way across Freya Street to replace the pipe. Davis said the repairs will only be taking place at Freya Street and 17th Avenue.

There will be informational signage several blocks from the intersection at Freya and 17th. Drivers should be on the lookout for the signage.