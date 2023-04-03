x
Fourth of July pass closed in both directions due to multiple crashes

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Credit: Derek Priano

IDAHO, USA — Idaho State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes on I-90 near Fourth of July Pass.

The crashes occurred between mile posts 24-28. Traffic is currently blocked in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

