Four-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 cleared, WSDOT East says

The accident caused major delays on eastbound I-90 near Division.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A four-vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer on eastbound I-90 near Division has been cleared, according to WSDOT East.

According to WSDOT East, the right and left lanes were blocked. Traffic was being diverted through the middle lane.

The collision has been cleared. https://t.co/9l71lgAD7Z — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2022

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

