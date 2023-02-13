New investigation reveals Washington's most dangerous roads

The Washington State Patrol investigated 312 deadly crashes in 2022. Someone was driving under the influence in about half of the fatal crashes.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated 312 deadly crashes in 2022. Highway 101 was the third deadliest for the agency, with the agency investigating 13 fatal crashes along the highway last year.

Four of those crashes happened in Shelton. For sisters, Tabitha Bonfield and Jamie Johnston, those numbers hit close to home. Their father, Duane Wharton, was killed on Highway 101 in Shelton.

Each month the sisters update a roadside memorial in his honor.

“When I would pass things before this happened, and you see the road signs in memory of, or the crosses on the street, it does make you think about whatever happened there,” Bonfield said. “It is just a reminder to pay a little bit better attention.”

Wharton was driving his dump truck on Sept. 7 when WSP said a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs, crossed the center line and hit him.

Wharton lost control of his truck and hit an SUV. The 58-year-old and the 66-year-old driver of the SUV were killed.

“I was just completely out of it for a while, forgetful," said Jamie Johnston. “I cried a lot. I still cry. I just wasn’t myself for a couple of weeks. I think after we had the celebration of life that helped a little bit, but I’m still having a hard time.”

The man the WSP said caused the crash was arrested and released the next day. In September, Mason County Prosecutor Michael Dorcy decided to delay filing charges until the blood evidence could be processed. His office received the toxicology report in December. They are now waiting on police reports from the WSP to conduct a charging review.

“I was angry, but I don't know just more concerned," Bonfield said. "I’m not sure how to explain it. I’m not mad at the person, I guess. I’m mad at the situation, and just how it's gone. “

The WSP said the single-lane highway has no barriers, so not paying attention for just a second can easily cause a driver to go over the center line and hit oncoming traffic.

“For U.S. 101 there are a lot of on and off ramps where people can turn left and right," said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, WSP District 8 PIO. "I just think people just need to be more safe pay attention, especially on that road. You can't for a second be looking on your phone. “There's a lot of twists and turns on that road as well. So, it just takes a second for somebody to cross the line. Or somebody's thinking they're okay to drive and be on a narcotic, or under the influence of something.”

Weatherwax said in about half of the fatal crashes WSP investigated, someone was driving under the influence.

“So, for our numbers, we're seeing an increase due to DUIs. At least half the ones this year are DUIs, driving under the influence of either alcohol, drugs, or cannabis,” Weatherwax said. “It doesn't have to just be alcohol. So, if you take prescription medications, sometimes you're not supposed to drive with those. We're seeing an increase in that as well.”

That trend is the same for 2021 numbers from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, which compiles data for all agencies. The state had 670 fatal crashes in 2021 in Washington state and 337 involved impairments.

2022 numbers are not complete, but state researchers said they expect over 700 fatal crashes, the highest since 1990.

“We are really sorry for these families,” Weatherwax said. I just couldn't imagine what they are going through. But it's just no excuse. We can't make excuses for these DUIs. We have to get them off the road.”

This year WSP plans to move its HIVE (high visibility enforcement) patrols to areas that saw more fatalities, like Highway 101.

The WSP still needs to fill 163 open positions. Despite that shortage, they will prioritize these specific areas, sometimes partnering with other local agencies to get it done.

“I guess there can't be checkpoints everywhere every single night, and these are happening all the time,” Bonfield said. “People just have to make better choices.”

These are the Washington State Patrols' deadliest highways for 2022: