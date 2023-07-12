Fire blocking northbound State Route 23 near Rock Lake in Whitman County

WSDOT crews are on scene with fire crews and WSP.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A fire is blocking traffic on northbound State Route 23 near Rock Lake in Whitman County.

At this time, WSDOT crews are on scene with fire crews and WSP to combat the fire. It is unknown just how severe the fire is or if any surrounding structures are threatened. No information on detours for drivers are available at this time.

WSDOT East says they will provide more updates on the fire soon.

Heads up, northbound SR 23 near Rock Lake (south of Lamont) in Whitman County is blocked due to a fire. Our crews are on scene evaluating the situation along with fire and WSP. Will update as soon as we get more information. pic.twitter.com/2v83QimKIA — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 12, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

