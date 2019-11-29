SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Lewiston, Idaho, was awarded a $64 thousand dollar grant to improve it's bus system from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA), according to FTA employee Angela Gates.

The money will be used to build a "small transit center" at the Lewiston Community center, which currently doesn't have any transportation infrastructure, according to Gates. The project will re-purpose the west side of the parking lot to construct a small transit center where passengers have access to amenities "where transit activities can take place more safely and reliably," according to the project proposal.

Lewiston was chosen from a total of 318 project proposals totaling $1.9 billion in funding requests.

Lewiston received $64 thousand out of a pool of $423 million dollars dedicated to improving bus infrastructure around the country, as a part of the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, Gates said.

