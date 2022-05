Washington State Patrol District 4 says drivers must avoid the area, as troopers will be at the scene for several hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal motorcycle accident has been reported on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake.

According to Washington State Patrol District 4, drivers should avoid the area, as troopers will be at the scene for several hours.

No other details on the accident have been released at this time.

Traffic Alert 🚨: WB I-90 near Liberty Lake MP 296 serious injury motorcycle collision. More details to come please avoid the area. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 27, 2022

This is now a fatality collision. Avoid the area as troopers will be at the scene for several hours. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 27, 2022

The left lane on I-90 west will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation is conducted. pic.twitter.com/12iGGVTp5r — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) May 27, 2022