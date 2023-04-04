Police investigating deadly head-on crash on E. Alki Way and Broadway Ave. in Spokane Valley

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition, officials say.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on collision at E. Alki Way and E. Broadway Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Spokane police and Major Crimes detectives are on scene investigating. The area surrounding the crash will be shut down for the next several hours as they investigate and try to piece together exactly what happened.

Police say a white sedan was heading westbound on Alki when it lost control and hit a pickup truck head on. One person in that sedan died at the scene. Two others in the car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The truck has significant front-end damage, but again the driver was able to walk away," SPD Sergeant Terry Preuninger said. "He was treated here at the scene and has been released. The small white sedan, it did significant damage to the car."

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

