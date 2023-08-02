WSP investigating fatal crash between car, semi-truck near Pullman, northbound SR-195 road closed

Northbound SR-195 is closed at the north bypass until further notice. Drivers heading toward Spokane are asked to avoid the area and use detour routes.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Whitman County officers are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a semi-truck that occurred three miles north of Pullman on Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) officials haven't released information about how many people died and how many were injured in the crash. It is still unknown what lead to the crash and if alcohol or drugs were involved.

According to the report, northbound SR-195 in Whitman County is closed at the north bypass until further notice. Drivers heading toward Spokane from that direction are asked to avoid the area and use detour routes.

Pullman Police Department is at the scene assisting Whitman County and WSP officers. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we received more information.

3 mile north of Pullman Troopers investigating Car v Semi fatal collision SR 195 mile post 23, roadway fully blocked WSDOT on scene with detour. Reopening - unknown. pic.twitter.com/ehG78DGYkr — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 2, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.