Fatal crash on Lapwai Road leaves two juveniles dead, six in hospital

LAPWAI, Idaho — Two juveniles died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Lapwai Road near Reservation Line Road outside of Lewiston, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in Nez Perce County after a male juvenile driver traveling eastbound in a Honda Pilot lost control on the gravel road.

ISP said the vehicle was traveling at a "high rate of speed." The vehicle rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.

The two juveniles died at the scene of the crash. Six other juveniles were transported by ground ambulance and police vehicles to a nearby hospital, according to ISP.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

