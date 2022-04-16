x
Fatal crash on Lapwai Road leaves two juveniles dead, six in hospital

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in Nez Perce County after a male juvenile driver traveling eastbound in a Honda Pilot lost control on the gravel road.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

LAPWAI, Idaho — Two juveniles died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Lapwai Road near Reservation Line Road outside of Lewiston, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in Nez Perce County after a male juvenile driver traveling eastbound in a Honda Pilot lost control on the gravel road. 

ISP said the vehicle was traveling at a "high rate of speed." The vehicle rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway. 

The two juveniles died at the scene of the crash. Six other juveniles were transported by ground ambulance and police vehicles to a nearby hospital, according to ISP.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

