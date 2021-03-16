Fatal accident after car crashes into support beam in East Spokane

Spokane Police are investigating the cause of the accident but say the street will be closed for several hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department's major crimes unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash on North Napa Street between Trent Avenue and Main Street.

That portion of Napa Street will be closed for several hours, according to Spokane Police.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 Tuesday morning and found two people injured in the car, according to Spokane Police.

SPD says one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the cause of the crash is unknown.

Police say the car crashed into a support beam on an arterial that runs beneath the railway.

Police say the easiest way to avoid the area is to use Helena. Drivers can also use the Freya loop for an alternate route.