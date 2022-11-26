WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says that four additional people are being treated for injuries with two in critical condition. One person has been declared dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to find two crashed vehicles blocking all eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at Pines. The call was upgraded to an extrication response for the two trapped patients, which called for specialized units, additional paramedics and two more ambulances.

SVFD says there was a total of five people in both cars. Four were treated and taken by ambulance to the hospital. One person was declared dead at the scene. No further details are available at this time on the conditions of the injured occupants.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by WSP. Any further information on this crash is expected to come from WSP and Trent will remain limited with eastbound lanes closed and detours in place for the rest of WSP's investigation. WSP says a detour is available at Pines.

This is unfortunately a fatality collision. Our thoughts and hearts go out to all involved. EB Trent will be blocked as the investigation is conducted. There is a detour in place via Pines. Avoid the area. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 26, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.