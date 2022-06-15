Fatal collision involving car and motorcycle blocking State Route 290 near McDonald in Spokane Valley

WSDOT is currently on scene for traffic control. Both directions of Trent are blocked at this time.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fatal collision involving a car and motorcycle is blocking traffic on State Route 290 near McDonald in Spokane Valley.

WSDOT is currently on scene directing traffic. Both directions of Trent are blocked at this time.

Heads up, SR 290/Trent Ave. is blocked in both directions at McDonald in Spokane Valley due to a collision. Expect significant delays and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mb8mSKL1av — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 16, 2022

WSDOT East says drivers should expect significant delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

