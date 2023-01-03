x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Fatal collision blocking both directions of State Route 195 near Spangle

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and should use old US 195 as a detour.
Credit: WSP

SPANGLE, Wash. — A fatal collision is currently blocking both directions of State Route 195 five miles south of Spangle.

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and should use old US 195 as a detour.

WSP District 4 says State Route 195 will remain blocked for the investigation. A memo will be released later this evening.

This is a developing new story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Warmer temperatures in Spokane lead to level three potholes scattered across the region

Before You Leave, Check This Out