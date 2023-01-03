Fatal collision blocking both directions of State Route 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — A fatal collision is currently blocking both directions of State Route 195 five miles south of Spangle.
According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and should use old US 195 as a detour.
WSP District 4 says State Route 195 will remain blocked for the investigation. A memo will be released later this evening.
This is a developing new story and we will provide more updates as they become available.
