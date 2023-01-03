Fatal collision blocking both directions of State Route 195 near Spangle

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and should use old US 195 as a detour.

SPANGLE, Wash. — A fatal collision is currently blocking both directions of State Route 195 five miles south of Spangle.

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and should use old US 195 as a detour.

WSP District 4 says State Route 195 will remain blocked for the investigation. A memo will be released later this evening.

UPDATE: US 195 is blocked both directions. Please use Old US 195 as a detour. https://t.co/MTFCCnpd8p — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 3, 2023

This is unfortunately a fatality collision. Our hearts go out to all affected. SR 195 will remain blocked for the investigation. There is a detour available using Bradshaw Rd but avoid the area if possible. A memo will be released this evening. RS pic.twitter.com/1RDVSTtfEK — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 3, 2023

This is a developing new story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

