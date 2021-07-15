Extreme heat causing lane closures and back ups on I-90

Travelers are experiencing lengthy delays on I-90 east of Ritzville as crews work on a paving project. The asphalt is taking longer to dry due to the heat.

RITZVILLE, Wash. —

Travelers on the I-90 east of Ritzville have experienced long delays as crews work on an asphalt project in the area.

Both directions of I-90 will be effected by these closers they will alternate being closed while crews work. These closures are located between the Tokio interchange and east to the Lincoln County line.

I-90 in this area will be reduced down to one lane 24 hours a day until Friday July 30. There will be a break from the work starting at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon through 3 a.m. Monday morning. However drivers on Thursday afternoon stalled for miles due to the project. In any case the Washington State Department of Transportation says that travelers should plan for additional travel time.

This is wild. We’ve been in stop and go traffic for over a half hour on I-90 Eastbound along Sprague Lake and there’s no end on sight. Appears to be due to construction bringing the freeway down to one lane. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sRaV68lLQo — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) July 15, 2021

Due to the extreme heat in the region crews need additional time for the asphalt to cool. The additional curing and cooling time for the pavement will keep the new asphalt from rutting caused by heavy truck loads.