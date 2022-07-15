x
Eastbound I-90 off ramp at Sprague Ave. blocked due to heavy police presence

WSP says the incident is on the ramp and will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — The eastbound I-90 off ramp is currently closed due to a heavy police presence, according to Washington State Patrol District 4.

WSP says the incident is on the ramp and that it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

