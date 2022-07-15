Eastbound I-90 off ramp at Sprague Ave. blocked due to heavy police presence

SPOKANE, Wash. — The eastbound I-90 off ramp is currently closed due to a heavy police presence, according to Washington State Patrol District 4.
WSP says the incident is on the ramp and that it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.