Surveillance video captured a wild crash in Oak Harbor on Saturday.

An elderly woman lost control of her vehicle, crashed through a fence, and careened onto the parking lot below. The woman survived the crash after Good Samaritans rushed to her aid.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on SE Pioneer Way in downtown Oak Harbor.

Witnesses used car mats and their own clothes to help the woman.

"They took the rug, they laid it flat on the surface on the road, in the parking lot. They laid her down there and tried to support her head with their clothes," said Mark Manuel.

Steve Davis, who shared surveillance video of the wild scene, said, "It was the best case scenario from the worst case scenario, to be honest. God was looking out for her."

The driver was taken the hospital for her injuries.

Although an official cause has not been release, witnesses believe a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.