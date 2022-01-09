Crews searching for woman, child after vehicle crashes into Snoqualmie River

FALL CITY, Wash. — Crews are searching for a woman and child after the vehicle they were in crashed and went into the Snoqualmie River Sunday morning.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on SE Fall City - Snoqualmie Road near the Fish Hatchery Road intersection, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
Fall City Fire, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office have personnel in the river searching for the woman and child.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.