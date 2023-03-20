Crews responding to semi-truck crash on westbound I-90 off-ramp, 100 gallons of diesel spilled

The road is fully blocked at this time, according to WSP District 4. No injuries have been reported.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and fire crews are responding to a semi-truck crash on a westbound I-90 off-ramp to State Route 195. WSP says approximately 100 gallons of diesel has been spilled in this crash.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but the road is fully blocked at this time. WSP says the accident was a result of the driver driving too fast for conditions.

WSP says the road will remain blocked for several hours. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

