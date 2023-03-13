Crews responding to jackknifed semi-truck with double trailers on State Route 902 at Pendell Lane

WSP says detours are in place at North Craig Road to Highway 2 or South on Craig Road to to Medical Lake-Four Lakes Road.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WSP crews are responding to a jack-knifed semi truck with double trailers currently blocking State Route 902 on Pendell Lane, milepost 11-9.

The road is estimated to be reopened in 30-45 minutes.

