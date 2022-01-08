Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road

WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning.

Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate.

Traffic Alert Injury Rollover Semi verse Car collision, I-90 Westbound MP 274, Geiger Frontage Road totally blocked will affect Amazon commuters. pic.twitter.com/uHVmOuMJUe — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 1, 2022

The truck driver has serious injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and is also suspected to have been driving drunk.

WSP says this crash will affect commuters who work at Amazon.

