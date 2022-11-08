x
Crash involving school bus blocking left through lane on northbound State Route 27 at Indiana cleared

At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash.
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision involving a school bus is currently blocking the left through lane on State Route 27/Pines northbound at Indiana has been cleared, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash.

