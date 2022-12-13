Crash involving two cars blocking center and left lanes of westbound I-90

The crash is currently blocking the center and left lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open

Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.

According to WSP, the crash is currently blocking the center and left lanes of westbound I-90. WSDOT says drivers should expect long delays as crews respond to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time on the state of those involved in the crash, but WSP is calling this an injury collision.

The left two lanes of WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane are blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/LBI98JnLyZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 14, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

