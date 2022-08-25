State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East.

A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP.

The crash is said to be located three miles south of Riverside. Traffic is currently being alternated and there is a long line of traffic backup in both directions. WSP says detours are set in place at Calispel Rd., Milan Rd. and Laurel Rd.

#SpoCounty Traffic Alert: Collision blocking State Route 2 near Bear Lake MP 307. Traffic is being alternated and there is a long line of traffic backup in both directions. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 25, 2022

Heads up, US 2/Newport Hwy northbound is blocked near Bear Lake (east of Deer Park) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic control is on the way. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/T8YQBrUsp6 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 25, 2022

