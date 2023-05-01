x
Crash blocking two left lanes on eastbound I-90 near Hamilton

WSDOT East says drivers should expect long delays for their evening commutes.
Credit: WSDOT East

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is currently blocking the two left lanes on eastbound I-90 near Hamilton in Spokane.

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays for their evening commute.

