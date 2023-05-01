Crash blocking two left lanes on eastbound I-90 near Hamilton

WSDOT East says drivers should expect long delays for their evening commutes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is currently blocking the two left lanes on eastbound I-90 near Hamilton in Spokane.

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays for their evening commute.

Heads up, a collision is blocking the two left lanes of EB I-90 near Hamilton in Spokane. Expect long delays for your evening commute. pic.twitter.com/yeLWaz2hfc — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 2, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.