Crash blocking left lane of eastbound I-90 near Thor/Freya causing backup

WSDOT East says drivers should expect long delays during their evening commutes.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT East is reporting a collision is blocking the left lane of eastbound I-90 near Thor/Freya in Spokane.

Traffic is currently backed up to the US-2 interchange near the Spokane Airport. No information is available regarding the seriousness of the crash. However, WSDOT says drivers should expect long delays during their evening commutes.

