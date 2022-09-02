Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions

Drivers should use an alternate route in that area until further notice, SRTMC says.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC).

Updated: Collision on SR 290 WB near Argonne Rd. Lanes are blocked in both directions. Use an alternate route. Beginning at 8:02 pm on Sept. 2, 2022 until further notice. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) September 3, 2022

There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries. Drivers should use an alternate route in that area until further notice, SRTMC says.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

