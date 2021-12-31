Female driver taken to hospital after collision with semi on I-90 at Thomas Mallen Rd.

According to WSP officials, the female driver of the car has been transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A female has been taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a semi on Eastbound I-90 at Thomas Mallen Rd. between the Medical Lake and Geiger interchanges west of Spokane.

According to WSP officials, the female driver of the car has been transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers on scene are still investigating what caused the crash.

Both left lanes in the Eastbound and Westbound directions have been blocked. According to WSDOT, drivers should expect traffic delays and give emergency crews space to work.

Working serious injury Collision I-90 near Amazon MP274 in median. pic.twitter.com/PGjjyRZ1A9 — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 31, 2021

Heads up to travelers that there is a collision blocking both left lanes of east and westbound I-90 at Thomas Mallen Rd. between the Medical Lake and Geiger interchanges west of Spokane. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/dGxqDy61fH — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 31, 2021