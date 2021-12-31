Female driver taken to hospital after collision with semi on I-90 at Thomas Mallen Rd.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A female has been taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a semi on Eastbound I-90 at Thomas Mallen Rd. between the Medical Lake and Geiger interchanges west of Spokane.
According to WSP officials, the female driver of the car has been transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers on scene are still investigating what caused the crash.
Both left lanes in the Eastbound and Westbound directions have been blocked. According to WSDOT, drivers should expect traffic delays and give emergency crews space to work.
This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.