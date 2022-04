According to officials, drivers should expect delays.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision has been reported on eastbound I-90 near the east end of the Latah Bridge near downtown Spokane.

The collision involved three cars and the right lane is currently blocked. Drivers should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Collision on I-90 EB at MP 279 at the East end of the Latah Bridge near Downtown Spokane. Due to a 3 car collision. The right lane is blocked. Expect a delay. Beginning at 3:47 pm on April 13, 2022 until 17:00 pm on April 13, 2022. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) April 13, 2022