Nightly closures on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake begin Wednesday

Crews will be working on installing overhangs on the bridge deck, and lane closures of I-90 will be necessary for any falling debris.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nightly closures on I-90 will begin Wednesday night between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead as delays are expected after construction continues on the new Kramer Parkway under crossing.

WSDOT said crews will be working on installing overhangs on the bridge deck, and lane closures will be necessary for any falling debris as crews build the forming for the overhang.

During overnight lane closures on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23, crews will be closing the left lane of eastbound I-90 and the right lane of westbound I-90.

During the second week of lane closures, beginning Monday, March 27, closures will vary depending on the progress of the project work each night.

Additional lane closures may be possible beyond Wednesday, March 29.

WSDOT said those traveling through the work zone should also remember the temporary legal speed limit reduction from 70 mph to 60 mph, which will remain in place throughout the duration until project completion.

Here is the time for nightly lane closures of I-90:

Wednesday, March 22, from 7 p.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 4 a.m.

Thursday, March 23 starting at 7 p.m., until Friday, March 24 at 4 a.m.

Monday, March 27, from 7 p.m., until Tuesday, March 28, at 4 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28, from 7 p.m., until Wednesday, March 29, at 4 a.m.,

