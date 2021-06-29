Fatal head-on crash blocking SR 290 in Spokane Valley

Crews are responding to the scene of a fatal crash at Starr Road. Detours are in place while the roadway is closed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both directions of SR 290 at Trent Ave and Starr road are blocked Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a car verses semi truck accident where one person has died. The crash happened when the driver of a Subaru crossed over a double yellow line an collided head-on with a semi truck carrying mineral oil, according to WSP.

The driver of the Subaru died at the scene the semi driver was not injured. The roadway will be closed for some time and WSP is advising people to avoid the area.

Detours are in place for eastbound drivers at Starr Road and west bound at Idaho Road. The crash is four miles east of Spokane Valley west of the Washington Idaho boarder.

