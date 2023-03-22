Car fire causing traffic backup on westbound I-90 near Pines Road

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries to report from this incident.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A vehicle fire is currently causing a traffic backup on westbound I-90 near Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries to report from this incident. Emergency crews are currently on scene extinguishing the fire and directing traffic away from the blaze.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.