Bridge work over I-90 will lead to nightly lane closures near Liberty Lake next week

Starting Monday, travelers who use both directions of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake should plan additional travel time to avoid delay.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bridge work over I-90 will bring nightly lane closures to I-90 near Liberty Lake next week.

Travelers who use both directions of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake should plan additional travel time to avoid delays as construction continues on the new Kramer Parkway under crossing.

Starting Monday, June 26, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be filling cosmetic holes left from the bridge deck pour formwork.

Lane closures of I-90 will be necessary for any potential falling debris as crews patch the holes.

Nightly lane closures of I-90 include the following:

7 p.m., Monday, June 26 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, June 27

7 p.m., Tuesday, June 27 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, June 28

7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28 until 5 a.m., Thursday, June 29

7 p.m., Thursday, June 29 until 5 a.m., Friday, June 30

During these overnight lane closures, crews will start by taking the right lane in both directions of I-90. Crews will then switch to the left lane in both directions of I-90 as work progresses.

Those traveling through the work zone should also keep in mind the temporary legal speed limit reduction from 70 mph to 60 mph, which will remain in place throughout the duration until project completion.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.

