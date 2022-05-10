Construction on downtown Spokane railroad overpass causing large traffic backups

WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents should expect delays while crews begin emergency repairs downtown.

BNSF Railway is fixing a railroad overpass after a vehicle ran into it last month. The construction is already causing large traffic backups and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway.

The construction began Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022 at Division and Sprague. The construction is expected to take all of this week and next week to complete.

A BNSF spokesperson says they will be heat straightening a girder that supports the tracks above. They will be closing the two right lanes of northbound Division at Sprague.

Drivers are already feeling the impact.

"Oh it's frustrating, but I'm grateful the city is taking care of the streets," driver Ann Wilcox said. "So, I'm feeling two things. Gratitude, and yes, it's frustrating."

The work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is due to the size of the project. Drivers should also plan on backups in both directions of I-90 near Division. Drivers should also try to find alternate routes.

