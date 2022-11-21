Bellevue officer dies after motorcycle struck by car

Officer Jordan Jackson was hit while riding his police motorcycle along Bellevue Way.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning.

Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell said the 34-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Bellevue Way on a motorcycle when he was struck by a white sedan. Office Jackson was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the occupants in the sedan were not injured, Barnwell said.

The crash caused a long-term closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of Bellevue Way. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators do not have many details on what led up to the serious collision. The Washington State Patrol is at the scene investigating.

Officer Jackson was a member of the police department since 2018. After two years on the force, he transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer.

“We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and friends, and extended BPD family as they grieve. This is a huge loss for the entire community.”

Before becoming an officer in March 2018, Jackson was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and member of the King County Sheriff's Officer Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 unit.

Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Issaquah High School and Central Washington University.

Jackson leaves behind a wife and two children.