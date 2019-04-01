SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – The westbound and eastbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass have reopened after they both closed due to icy roads and multiple crashes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Trooper Bryant tweeted at 8 p.m. Friday that I-90 eastbound at North Bend reopened. The westbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened at 12:30 p.m.

Collision scene on eastbound I-90 8 miles east of Snoqualmie Summit and 9 miles west of Easton

WSP Trooper John Bryant

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said there is one confirmed fatality in a crash involving three semi trucks and one car in the eastbound lanes. There were six other crashes in the westbound lanes involving three semi trucks and three cars, according to Bryant.

According to the National Weather Service, Snoqualmie Pass will see rain and snow showers throughout Friday morning and afternoon, with temperatures in the 20s due to wind chill. Winds could gust as high as 26 miles-per-hour in the area.

Conditions at Snoqualmie Pass summit on Friday

WSDOT

According to WSDOT, Stevens Pass is open with traction tires advised and White Pass is open with no restrictions.

This is a developing story.

