Eastbound I-90 reopens near Ellensburg after 38-car pileup

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Ellensburg reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday after closing early in the morning due to a 38-car pileup.

The Washington State Patrol District 6 public information officer tweeted just after 5:30 a.m. that the large collision closed eastbound I-90 from milepost 115, which is east of Kittitas in Kittitas County. Twenty cars and 18 semi-trucks were involved in the pileup, according to state patrol.

Drivers were asked to consider other routes across the pass and take it slow in the area during the closure.

Fire and EMS resources from Grant County were called to assist with the collision.

According to WSP, drivers suffered from only minor injuries.

Washington State Patrol officials said to expect westbound I-90 lanes to be icy along and with possible fog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

