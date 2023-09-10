1 dead after rollover crash on Highway 278 near Idaho State Border

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a rollover crash just three miles from the Idaho State Border on westbound Highway 287 near milepost 3.
According to Washington State Patrol, the road is partially blocked. Traffic in the area is alternating by using the eastbound lane. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in this crash. There is no estimated time for reopening the westbound lane.
No other information regarding the crash is available at this time.
