x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

1 dead after rollover crash on Highway 278 near Idaho State Border

According to WSP, the highway is partially blocked at this time. Drivers in the area are using the eastbound lane to get by.
Credit: WSP
rollover crash

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a rollover crash just three miles from the Idaho State Border on westbound Highway 287 near milepost 3.

According to Washington State Patrol, the road is partially blocked. Traffic in the area is alternating by using the eastbound lane. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in this crash. There is no estimated time for reopening the westbound lane.

No other information regarding the crash is available at this time.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Washington on track to surpass deadliest year on roads for second year in a row

Before You Leave, Check This Out