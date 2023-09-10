1 dead after rollover crash on Highway 278 near Idaho State Border

According to WSP, the highway is partially blocked at this time. Drivers in the area are using the eastbound lane to get by.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead following a rollover crash just three miles from the Idaho State Border on westbound Highway 287 near milepost 3.

According to Washington State Patrol, the road is partially blocked. Traffic in the area is alternating by using the eastbound lane. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in this crash. There is no estimated time for reopening the westbound lane.

No other information regarding the crash is available at this time.

Traffic Alert:

SR—278 MP 3. One car vehicle rollover collision. Tragically the driver did not survive his injuries



WB lane blocked, traffic is alternating, please use caution emergency crews active investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/frb7aoQDpL — District 4 PIO Sergeant Greg Riddell (@wspd4pio) September 10, 2023

