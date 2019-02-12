SPOKANE, Wash. — T-Mobile is bringing its 5G network to residents of Spokane and North Idaho. But there's a catch: you will need a compatible phone to access the service.

In a news release, the company said it lit up the first nationwide 5G network on Monday. The network covers more than 60% of the U.S. population, with much of the coverage in rural America.

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d’Alene, and other cities throughout eastern Washington and North Idaho are part of the 5,000 cities and towns included in the coverage.

T-Mobile says two phones that can access the network are the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Both are available for pre-order on Monday and will be available in T-Mobile stores on Dec. 6.

The price for both phones starts at about $900, according to T-Mobile.

What is 5G?

The 5G network is expected to deliver faster download speeds, real-time responses and enhanced connectivity. High amounts of data can be transmitted more efficiently with 5G as opposed to 4G LTE.

Some industry experts say 5G can even be used to automate cars and machines.

The 600MhZ low-band spectrum, which TMobile is launching in the Spokane area, travels farther and can pass through more obstacles.

T-Mobile says its 5G access costs the same as other service and works indoors, meaning it is not blocked by walls, windows and leaves.

In November 2018, hundreds of tech experts met in Spokane for a conference focused on the use of 5G technology.

Where is 5G available in your area?

T-Mobile has released a map of cities included in its 5G network coverage.

Here is a list of those in our area.

Washington

Airway Heights

Country Homes

Deer Park

East Wenatchee

Ellensburg

Ephrata

Metalline and Metalline Falls

Millwood

Moses Lake

Omak

Pomeroy

Republic

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene

Hayden

Hayden Lake

Kootenai

Lewiston

Ponderay

Post Falls

Rathdrum

Sandpoint

Shoshone

Visit the T-Mobile website for an interactive map of coverage areas and a full list of included cities.

