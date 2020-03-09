WDFW asking for public input on managing grazing on department lands

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said they must receive comments by 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Editor's note: The above video is a story KREM 2 news covered on Spokane's Manito Park revealing new renovations on 6/23/2020.

WASHINGTON, USA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting the public to submit written comments on how it proposes to manage livestock grazing on its lands.

The department manages about a million acres of land, with 33 wildlife areas and nearly 500 water access areas around the state, according to WDFW.

In order for the department to achieve its goals to maintain the ecological integrity of the landscape, WDFW said the document will clarify when and under what conditions grazing is allowed on WDFW-managed lands.

The document, called the “Grazing Guidance and Management Tools,” will include proposed grazing roles, management plan content, risk management, ecological integrity monitoring, wolf-livestock management, and a framework to evaluate potential new grazing.

WDFW is working with the State Environmental Policy Act to review any changes that need to be made to the guidances. Until then, people who would like to provide input on the new grazing documents can do so through their online survey through Sept. 24, 2020.

The department is also asking the public to provide feedback on the proposed regulations to implement the grazing guidance either through an online survey or by emailing comments to rules.coordinator@dfw.wa.gov. WDFW must receive comments by 5 p.m. Sept. 24.