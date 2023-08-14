Washington state's plan to fight wildfires, protect air quality approved by EPA

This is the first time in two decades that Washington state has updated its smoke management plan.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in over two decades, Washington state has reworked its smoke management plan in order to protect air quality and mitigate the effect of future wildfires.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Washington's Smoke Management Plan on Thursday. The state's plan will regulate prescribed burning on forest land aimed at reducing fuel loading, restoring forest ecosystems, and potentially reducing the risk to communities from catastrophic wildfires. Officials hope the plan also minimizes air quality impacts from smoke.

The EPA last approved Washington's smoke management plan in 2003.

“As wildfires become more frequent and severe, particularly here in the Northwest, we are working closely with our local, state, tribal and federal partners to help prevent, prepare for, and mitigate those risks and impacts,” said Casey Sixkiller, Regional Administrator of EPA’s Region 10 office in Seattle. “By increasing the flexibility in the tools and timing for prescribed burning, we can better prevent and reduce the health impacts of smoke from wildfires on our communities.”

According to the EPA, Washington state's new plan modernizes the approval process so prescribe burns can be more effective against wildfires.

“In recent years, wildfire smoke has repeatedly blanketed Washington, taking an enormous toll on the health of our state’s communities,” said Heather Bartlett, Ecology’s deputy director. “This updated plan provides an important tool for preventing wildfire, and we’re pleased we were able to work with our partners to protect air quality and public health.”

