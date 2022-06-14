Washington’s litter prevention campaign hopes to curb roadside debris

We Keep Washington Litter Free started two years ago and is already making a difference. Last year, the program collected nearly 5.2 million pounds of litter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — June has been designated to bring awareness to litter that floods the Washington roadways. To combat the issue, the Washington State Department of Ecology is teaming up with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to increase safety and reduce roadside litter.

Together they developed a campaign called We Keep Washington Litter Free. The program started two years ago and is already making a difference. Last year, the ecology-funded litter pickup programs collected nearly 5.2 million pounds of litter along a 22,000-mile stretch of road.

This year, the WSDOT crew and Adopt a Highway volunteer have removed 136 tons of trash from the roadway.

Nearly 12 million pounds of litter are tossed or blown onto Washington roads every year. Approximately five million of those pounds come from unsecured cargo that falls from the beds of pickup trucks, trailers and other vehicles, which can cause safety issues for drivers.

More than 700 deaths occurred on roadways due to debris in 2019, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

In addition to drivers being impacted by fallen debris, the environment is impacted as well. Amber Smith, the litter prevention coordinator for the Washington Department of Ecology, said litter is a big problem with simple solutions.

"Things like getting and using a litter bag in your car, that makes a big difference. Properly securing your load every time before you drive. If you smoke, using a portable car ashtray and talking with your friends and family about living litter-free, too," Smith said. "We need everybody's help to prevent this litter from hitting our roadways in the first place. "

Smith added more litter is deposited on our state highways than they can pick up, so it's important the community has an active role in the solution. WSDOT spends $4 million each year cleaning the state's roads and highways, and Ecology spends another $4.5 million a year on pickup efforts.